Primary schools to remain open till 20 Ramadan

Education

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 07:20 pm

File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

All primary schools in the country will remain open untill 20 Ramadan, which is likely to start from 2 April, said State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain.

The decision has been taken to offset the learning losses caused by Covid-19 pandemic, said the state minister at the centenary function of Khanjanmara Government Primary School in Roumari upazila of Kurigram Saturday (19 March).

In-person classes in primary schools fully resumed 15 March after 726 days following the pandemic-induced school closures.

