Primary schools to have one shift from Jan 2023: Secretary

Education

UNB
30 October, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 06:26 pm

Related News

Primary schools to have one shift from Jan 2023: Secretary

UNB
30 October, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 06:26 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

All primary schools in the country will be operated under a uniform shift from January next year, Senior Secretary to Primary and Mass Education Ministry Aminul Islam Khan said on Sunday.

The secretary said this during a discussion with the media, on the occasion of his last working day at the ministry.

"Ninety percent work towards introducing one shift in all primary schools has been completed. We'll also extend the duration of classes gradually," Aminul said.

He added that the government has taken the decision due to its inability to construct new school buildings.

"We've taken the decision considering the growing number of students and teachers. Once the single shift starts, no school will be closed and no teacher will lose job. We'll initiate pre-primary and primary education at the schools which have dual rooms, and we'll construct new buildings where possible," Aminul added.

Asked about the timing of classes, Aminul said that class hours will be extended to 4-5 hours from the current three hours.

"There is a difference between class hours in Dhaka city and the rural areas. In Dhaka, classes start early, while in the villages, classes start late. Our aim is to ensure the presence of teachers in classrooms. We want teachers to give lessons regularly and for a longer period of time. That's why we'll increase the class hours," Aminul said.

Replying to a question, Aminul added that his ministry will complete the process of transferring and recruiting primary school teachers before the coming Victory Day.

"We could've published the results of the primary teacher recruitment exam earlier. We didn't do it as some teachers had requested the ministry for transfer, which was pending due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We're trying so that teachers who have been with a school for 10-12 years can be transferred after every three years," Aminul said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Education / primary school

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sonia Musa Dhaka launches Fall'22 collection

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

1d | Panorama
Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

54m | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

3h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

20h | Videos
Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 