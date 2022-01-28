Primary school assistant teachers demand implementation of 10th grade salary

A primary school assistant teachers association has demanded implementation of the 10th-grade salary for assistant teachers of primary schools, pointing out prevailing salary discrepancies in comparison to some positions with similar qualification requirements in other sectors.

Highlighting the rationale and justification for their demand, the Primary Assistant Teachers 10th Grade Implementation Coordinating Council proposed their demand at a press conference held at the National Press Club on Friday.

People serving in various government professions with HSC equivalent qualifications get a salary in the 10th grade, but primary assistant teachers with a bachelor's degree get salaries in the 13th grade, said Md Mahbubur Rahman, coordinator of the council, while reading out the written proposal.

It was also noted that with similar qualifications, high school assistant teachers and sub-inspectors of police are paid in the 10th grade, while sub assistant agriculture officers with a diploma in agriculture, equivalent to SSC, also have a 10th grade salary.

At the programme, association leaders said bureaucratic complications are the only problems in implementing the 10th-grade salary for primary level assistant teachers engaged in the noble work of moulding children for a better life and future.

However, they get a basic salary of Tk11,000 and a gross salary of Tk17,650 monthly in the 13th grade, which is not at all sufficient to meet basic expenses and lead a decent life. As a result, many teachers go through never-ending hardship and frustration.

Among others, council leaders and teachers from various institutions were also present at the occasion.