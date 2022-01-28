Primary school assistant teachers demand implementation of 10th grade salary

Education

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 09:20 pm

Related News

Primary school assistant teachers demand implementation of 10th grade salary

Association leaders said bureaucratic complications are the only problems in implementing the 10th-grade salary

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Primary school assistant teachers demand implementation of 10th grade salary

A primary school assistant teachers association has demanded implementation of the 10th-grade salary for assistant teachers of primary schools, pointing out prevailing salary discrepancies in comparison to some positions with similar qualification requirements in other sectors.

Highlighting the rationale and justification for their demand, the Primary Assistant Teachers 10th Grade Implementation Coordinating Council proposed their demand at a press conference held at the National Press Club on Friday.

People serving in various government professions with HSC equivalent qualifications get a salary in the 10th grade, but primary assistant teachers with a bachelor's degree get salaries in the 13th grade, said Md Mahbubur Rahman, coordinator of the council, while reading out the written proposal.

It was also noted that with similar qualifications, high school assistant teachers and sub-inspectors of police are paid in the 10th grade, while sub assistant agriculture officers with a diploma in agriculture, equivalent to SSC, also have a 10th grade salary.

At the programme, association leaders said bureaucratic complications are the only problems in implementing the 10th-grade salary for primary level assistant teachers engaged in the noble work of moulding children for a better life and future. 

However, they get a basic salary of Tk11,000 and a gross salary of Tk17,650 monthly in the 13th grade, which is not at all sufficient to meet basic expenses and lead a decent life. As a result, many teachers go through never-ending hardship and frustration.

Among others, council leaders and teachers from various institutions were also present at the occasion.

Bangladesh / Top News

primary school teachers / 10th grade salary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

10h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

12h | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building