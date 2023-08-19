Primary education quality survey: Mymensingh, Dhaka top list; Sylhet ranks worst

Education

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 06:07 pm

The survey, focused on Bangla and Mathematics, was conducted according to international norms and rules by the Directorate of Primary Education in collaboration with Unicef.

Representational Image. Photo: Unsplash
Representational Image. Photo: Unsplash

The quality of primary education in Mymensingh and Dhaka divisions are the best, while Sylhet division ranks the worst across the country.

Unveiling the data at a workshop titled National Campaign Strategy of National Student Assessment 2022 organised at a hotel in Cox's Bazar, Farid Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, said the information will be helpful in adopting the primary education strategy.

Farid said the survey, focused on Bangla and Mathematics, was conducted according to international norms and rules by the Directorate of Primary Education in collaboration with Unicef. 

The next survey will be conducted in 2024. Bangladesh is trying to add two science subjects to bring the survey in line with international standards, he added. 

Speakers at the National Campaign Strategy of National Student Assessment 2022 organised at a hotel in Cox’s Bazar on 19 August. Photo: Nupa Alam
Speakers at the National Campaign Strategy of National Student Assessment 2022 organised at a hotel in Cox’s Bazar on 19 August. Photo: Nupa Alam

Farid said the present government was education-friendly.

"Our country wants to move towards smart citizens, a smart society and a smart economic system," he said.

He also said the government was trying to take various measures to improve the quality of education.

UNICEF Bangladesh's Chief of Education Deepa Sankar and British High Commission's Education Adviser Md Golam Kibria also spoke at the event.

Education / Primary Education / Primary Education System / Dhaka / Mymensingh / Sylhet

