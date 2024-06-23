Presidency University unites alumni worldwide with Global Network Initiative

Presidency University has taken a significant step towards strengthening its community by launching the "Presidency Global Alumni Network."

This initiative aims to bring together alumni of Presidency University who are working outside the country, reads a press release.

It seeks to create a global community that offers numerous benefits to both current students and alumni.

The objectives of the Presidency Global Alumni Network are multifaceted:

1. Unified Global Community: The network aims to bring all Presidency alumni who are based abroad under one umbrella. It promotes a sense of unity and belonging among former students regardless of their current location.

2. Networking Opportunities: By creating a structured global network, the initiative seeks to provide ample networking opportunities for Presidency students. This can lead to professional connections, mentorship opportunities, and collaborations that can significantly benefit students as they navigate their career paths.

3. Support for Higher Education: The network is designed to assist students of Presidency who wish to pursue higher studies abroad. Alumni who have navigated this path can provide valuable guidance, resources, and support, making the process smoother for prospective students.

4. Assistance in Global Settling: For students who aim to settle down outside the country, the network can be an invaluable resource. Alumni can offer insights into living and working abroad, helping new graduates to transition more seamlessly into international environments.

To date, Presidency University has established several chapters of its Alumni Network across the globe, including Vancouver Chapter, Texas Chapter, Germany Chapter, London Chapter, Australia Chapter, Finland Chapter, Japan Chapter, Italy Chapter and France Chapter.

These chapters are the university's first step in building a strong international network. Each chapter serves as a local hub for alumni.

It offers a platform for regular meetups, events, and activities to keep the community active and connected.

The university's ambition does not stop here. Efforts are ongoing to expand the network to other countries, ensuring that no matter where Presidency alumni are, they have access to a supportive and dynamic community.

In addition to the core objectives, the network also aims to promote a culture of giving back. Alumni can contribute to the development of current students through scholarships, internships, and career guidance. This reciprocal relationship enriches the university experience for current students while allowing alumni to maintain a meaningful connection with their alma mater.

Furthermore, the network plans to organize annual global conferences, inviting distinguished alumni to share their experiences and insights. These conferences will not only provide learning opportunities but also celebrate the achievements of Presidency alumni worldwide, enhancing the university's prestige.

Moreover, the Presidency Global Alumni Network is committed to organizing regular online programs. These programs focus on career guidance, skill development, leadership training, and networking sessions. Utilizing online platforms, these initiatives aim to empower alumni with continuous learning opportunities and professional growth.

Beside this, the network is committed to promoting cultural exchange and diversity. By connecting alumni from different countries and backgrounds, the network aims to create a rich tapestry of shared experiences and perspectives. This cultural exchange can lead to innovative ideas and collaborations that benefit both the alumni and the global community.

The Presidency Global Alumni Network shows the university's dedication to students and alumni. By nurturing connections that surpass geographical boundaries, the university is helping to build a global community that supports professional growth, academic aspirations, and personal development. This initiative not only strengthens the ties among alumni but also enhances the reputation of Presidency University, showcasing the institution's dedication to its community members long after they have graduated.