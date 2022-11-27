Presidency University holds 'Business Fest 2022'

Education

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 05:26 pm

Related News

Presidency University holds 'Business Fest 2022'

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 05:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Presidency University Business Club, Bizbox, organised the "Business Fest-2022" on 24 November at the university campus in Gulshan.

Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Prof Dr Abul Lais MS Haque cut the red ribbon to open the business fest, said a press release.

Among others, University Advisor Major General Kazi Ashfaq Ahmed (Retired), Registrar Md Rahul Amin, Chairman of School of Business Md Muzakkerul Huda, Head of Admission and Promotion Department Md Abdul Ghaffar, Head of the Student Affairs and Career Services Department Manjurul Haq Khan, Assistant Professor and Business Club Advisor Nazia Akhtar Rashmi, Lecturer and Co-Adviser of Business Club Marvin Razi Mebin, other faculty members, staff, and students from different departments were present.

The festival featured various activities throughout the day, including singing, dancing, ramp shows, and concerts by business department students, pitha-pulis, cosmetics, handicrafts, and boutique stalls arranged by aspiring entrepreneurs.

According to the media release, the event's main attractions were BBA alumnus Rajan's song and the Revolt band's performance. The cultural presentation was closed with the enchanting folk music of Nakshikatha band vocalist Sajid Fatemi.

Faculties from different departments, staff, and students participated in the business festival.

The vice-chancellor praised the event's organisers and presented them with crests and other tokens of appreciation.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

During the event, the speakers urged students to become decent citizens in the future and participate in the nation's growth by taking part in social service activities and constructing a knowledge-based society.

presidency university / business / Fest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

6h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

5h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

49m | Videos
Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

21h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

22h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court