Presidency University holds 'Business Fest 2022'

Presidency University Business Club, Bizbox, organised the "Business Fest-2022" on 24 November at the university campus in Gulshan.

Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Prof Dr Abul Lais MS Haque cut the red ribbon to open the business fest, said a press release.

Among others, University Advisor Major General Kazi Ashfaq Ahmed (Retired), Registrar Md Rahul Amin, Chairman of School of Business Md Muzakkerul Huda, Head of Admission and Promotion Department Md Abdul Ghaffar, Head of the Student Affairs and Career Services Department Manjurul Haq Khan, Assistant Professor and Business Club Advisor Nazia Akhtar Rashmi, Lecturer and Co-Adviser of Business Club Marvin Razi Mebin, other faculty members, staff, and students from different departments were present.

The festival featured various activities throughout the day, including singing, dancing, ramp shows, and concerts by business department students, pitha-pulis, cosmetics, handicrafts, and boutique stalls arranged by aspiring entrepreneurs.

According to the media release, the event's main attractions were BBA alumnus Rajan's song and the Revolt band's performance. The cultural presentation was closed with the enchanting folk music of Nakshikatha band vocalist Sajid Fatemi.

Faculties from different departments, staff, and students participated in the business festival.

The vice-chancellor praised the event's organisers and presented them with crests and other tokens of appreciation.

Photo: Courtesy

During the event, the speakers urged students to become decent citizens in the future and participate in the nation's growth by taking part in social service activities and constructing a knowledge-based society.