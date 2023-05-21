Pre-selection exams for Buet admission held

Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) held the pre-selection examination for admission to undergraduate class for the academic year 2022-2023 on Saturday (20 May) at the campus.

The exams were held in two-phase with the first shift sat for the one-hour exam at 10am and second shift at 3pm.

Out of total aspirants, 18,225 students got the opportunity to participate in the pre-selection examination against 1,309 seats.

Pre-selection examination is conducted through MCQ type questions of 100 marks.

The admission test of Buet is being held in two phases through pre-selection and the main admission test.

The Main Entrance Test will be conducted in a written form of 2 hours duration.

The last date for publishing the list of selected and pending candidates for final admission is 26 June.