Practical education can meet national, int'l goals: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today said students should be more interested in practical education coming out from the trend of relying on only memorisation as practical education is the key to achieve national and international goals.

"Students should be given the opportunities to ask questions in the classrooms and should be made more interested in practical and applicable education coming out from the trend of relying on only memorisation", said Dr Dipu Moni.

The minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a training programme on revised curriculum organised for head of institutions and upazila academic supervisors at Dhaka University's Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium.

Dipu Moni said, "We have to be prepared to face the challenges of 4th industrial revolution and to achieve the goals of Sustainable Development Goals and thus, we have to bring some changes in academic activities and come out from the trend of memorisation."

"We have lack from both sides-teachers and students. The purpose of education should not be number-oriented in examination but to learn something and apply it to the relevant field", she added.

Chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) Prof Narayan Chandra Saha and Secretary of Technical and Madrasah Education Division Md Aminul Islam Khan, among others, spoke on the occasion.