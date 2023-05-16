Postponed SSC exams to be held on 27, 28 May

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations which were postponed due to cyclonic storm Mocha will be held on 27 and 28 May.

The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday (16 May).

According to the notice, the exams scheduled for 14 May will be held on 27 May. Physics, Bangladesh History and Civilization, and Finance and Banking examinations will be held from 10am-1pm that day.

The exams scheduled for 15 May will be held on 28 May. Home Science, Agricultural Education, Music, Arabic, Sanskrit, Pali, Physical Education, and Arts and Crafts tests will be held from 10am-1pm that day.

