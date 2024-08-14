Postponed HSC exam likely to resume from 11 September

Postponed HSC exam likely to resume from 11 September

Students at an HSC exam centre. File Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Students at an HSC exam centre. File Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee has made a proposal to hold the postponed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations from 11 September.

Confirming the matter to BSS, head of the Inter-Education Board Coordinating Committee and chairman of Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar said that considering the situation of the students, a proposal in this regard has been sent to the interim government this evening seeking the government's opinion.

