Postponed HSC, equivalent exams to resume from 11 September

UNB
15 August, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 09:02 pm

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, which were postponed during the recent unrest, will start on 11 September.

Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee published the revised exam schedule today (15 August).

According to the schedule, a total of 61 subjects' exams over 13 days are still pending. Due to different subjects across various departments, so many exams have been held up.

Every student has to take exams in 13 subjects, including four mandatory subjects in Bangla and English (first and second papers) and ICT. Of them, eight subjects are optional.

On June 30, the HSC and equivalent exams began under all education boards except the Sylhet Board. After eight days of exams, all exams scheduled for July 18 were postponed due to the situation created by the quota reform movement. After that, the government postponed the exams three more times.

Finally, after postponing all the exams, a new schedule was published starting from August 11. According to that, the written exams were supposed to end by September 8.

However, due to the current situation caused by the mass-student movement and the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, the boards have stated that it is not possible to conduct the exams.

