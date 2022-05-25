Poly Cable to provide TK 50 lacs to BUET as research funding

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) and Poly Cable Industries Limited on Wednesday(25 May).

Poly Cable will provide Tk 50 lacs in two years to BUET's Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering for a research project to develop smart fast charger and virtual testing platform for electric vehicle batteries.

Besides, the local cable manufacturer will provide another Tk 20 lakh as laboratory support.

In addition, BUET will share the results of the research with Poly Cable Industries Limited in accordance with the policies of the Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering (RISE).

The Director of Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering (RISE), Prof. Dr. Mr. Mohammad Anisuzzaman Talukder signed the MOU on behalf of BUET and Mohammad Zakir Hossain, Managing Director of Poly Cable Industries Ltd. represented his organisation.

Vice-Chancellor of BUET Prof. Dr.Satya Prasad Majumdar was present alongside other important figures of BUET at the event.