Politics banned in CUET for students, teachers, officers and employees

Education

BSS
08 August, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 08:45 pm

The decision was made at its 136th emergency syndicate meeting yesterday, acting Registrar Prof Sheikh Mohammad Humayun Kabir said here today quoting a notification

The authorities of Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) banned all forms of student politics and prohibited all political affiliations for the teachers, officers and employees.  

The decision was made at its 136th emergency syndicate meeting yesterday, acting Registrar Prof Sheikh Mohammad Humayun Kabir said here today quoting a notification.

According to the notification, the students, teachers, officers and employees are prohibited their involvement in all kinds of political activities in the CUET campus.

Violators of this order will be punished as per university rules, the sources added.

