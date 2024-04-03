'Politically motivated': Buet students reject Chatra Dal's solidarity with movement against politics

The protesting students of Buet arranged a press conference in front of the vice chancellor's office on Wednesday (3 April) evening. Photo: Collected

Protesting students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) have rejected the solidarity of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal with their ongoing movement against student politics in the campus, labeling it as "politically motivated".

At a press briefing this evening, the students said their position remains consistent irrespective of any organisation seeking to resume student politics.

Earlier on Wednesday, the top leaders of Chhatra Dal, student wing of BNP, expressed their solidarity with the Buet students' movement in a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity.

"We, the students of Buet, consider the statement by Chhatra Dal as politically motivated during this crucial moment of our ongoing movement, where we demand a campus free from student politics. We reject this politically influenced show of solidarity from Chhatra Dal," students said in a written statement.

They also emphasized their position against the existence of any banned fundamentalist organisations such as Hizb ut Tahrir.

In the statement, they also said, "Over the past two days, we conducted online votes using our institutional email accounts to get public opinion on student politics. Out of 5,834 students, 5,683 have opposed student politics, signifying that 97% of the students stand against it. This demonstrates the validity of our stance."

The High Court issued a ruling on Monday (1 April), staying the ban on student politics at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

Lawyers said there are no legal obstacles to student politics at Buet now due to this High Court order.

Earlier on 30 March, Buet students boycotted all sorts of academic activities after witnessing the Chhatra League staging a protest in demand of bringing back political activities on the campus.

Despite the ban on student politics following the murder of student Abrar Fahad, a few leaders and activists of the Chhatra League allegedly entered the campus. They carried out political activities on 27 March night.

Expressing their anger at the incident, the protesting students placed several demands on the Buet administration in written form, including the expulsion of Intiaz Rabby and students who assisted him in entering the campus at night.

Quickly responding to that protest, the university authorities revoked Rabby's dormitory allotment.

On 31 March, the Chhatra League organised a counter-programme and demanded the lift of the ban on student politics on the campus and giving back its leader Imtiaz Hossain Rabby his hall allotment within 24 hours.