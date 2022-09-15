Police stand beside SSC candidates to help reach examination centres

Education

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 03:36 pm

Photo: DMP
Photo: DMP

On the occasion of SSC examination 2022, police officers of Uttara West police station patrolled the area in the morning to ensure that the examinees coming to Uttara High School and College can reach the center without any problem. 

Besides, a special team headed by the officer-in-charge of the police station and the inspector was set up and they opened a booth named "Support" at the examination centre to assist the candidates.

Uttara West police station OC Mohammad Mohsin said, candidates who came to the booth were provided healthcare materials, masks, sanitisers, clean drinking water and pens by the police for free.

Photo: DMP
Photo: DMP

At the same time, if any candidate faced any trouble to reach the examination center or reached the wrong centre they were then quickly sent to the correct centre with the help of the Support team.

With 3 police pickups and 10 motorcycles the Support team helped about 15 students to reach their examination center.

Mim, a student of Udayan School, mistakenly came to the wrong centre. Her centre was at Uttara Girls School, but she went to Uttara Boys School. She was later taken to her centre in a police vehicle. 

Photo: DMP
Photo: DMP

Similarly, some students left the admit card at home by mistake. The police brought the entry card from their houses. 

The police also brought the students stuck in the traffic jam to the center on a special motorcycle. 

