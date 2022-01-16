Police clash with protesting SUST students, 30 injured

Protests led by students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) earlier today resulted in a clash with the police.

At least 30 people including students, the university treasurer Anwarul Islam and Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Ajbahar Ali Sheikh were injured in the clash.

The students confined the university vice chancellor to press home their three-point demand including the removal of Sirajunnesa Chowdhury hall provost.

Earlier in the afternoon, SUST Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed sought seven days from students who have been protesting since Thursday over alleged misbehavior by Sirajunnesa Hall Provost Jafrin Ahmed.

However, the protesting students rejected the proposal and chased him as he left his office around 3pm.

Amidst the protest, Farid Uddin took resort in the ICT building of the university where he was confined by the students.

To release the vice-chancellor, the university treasurer Anwarul Islama and the Student Welfare President Rashed Talukder tried to negotiate with the students, assuring them of accepting their demand. But the students did not comply.

At one point, the police released the vice-chancellor by dispersing the protesters, hurling sound grenades and charging batons.

