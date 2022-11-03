Police ban public movement within 200 yards of HSC test centres

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on the movement of anyone except Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) students and exam officials, within 200 yards of test centres in the capital.

The DMP announced the new step in a statement Thursday (3 November). The HSC and equivalent exams are scheduled to begin on 6 November.

More than 12.03 lakh students are expected to sit for the exams at 2,649 centres, from 9,181 institutions under 11 educational boards.

The public will be completely barred from travelling within 200 yards of test centres to ensure "proper and lawful" exams, according to DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq.

The order will remain in force until the end of the exam.