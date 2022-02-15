In-person classes at Rajshahi University from 22 February

In-person classes at Rajshahi University will resume from 22 February following hygiene rules and Covid protocols, the university authority announced through a press release on Tuesday (15 February).

All office activities of the university will also resume from that day, it added.

The offices will be open from 9 am to 5 pm as before.

Earlier, the university suspended in-person classes in January in light of the latest surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

The decision was taken after an emergency meeting of the university authority, following the Cabinet Division order in the wake of an alarming surge in Covid cases in the country.

