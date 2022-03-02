Primary school students return to campus as Covid closure ends

Education

UNB
02 March, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 12:58 pm

Related News

Primary school students return to campus as Covid closure ends

Earlier on 18 February, the government decided to resume in-person classes at primary schools from 1 March in view of the declining Covid cases across Bangladesh

UNB
02 March, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 12:58 pm
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

As physical classes resumed for primary school students after yet another Covid-induced closure, students were excited to return to campus on Wednesday.

All primary-level educational institutions reopened on Tuesday after over a month of closure due to a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases largely due to the Omicron strain.

School staff, particularly teachers, made an extra effort to give the children a warm welcome, also ensuring adherence to all Covid-safety protocols.

In-person classes to resume 22 Feb except for primary schools

In view of the declining Covid cases across Bangladesh, the government on February 18 announced the resumption of in-person classes at primary schools from 1 March.

In-person classes at all secondary, higher secondary and university-level educational institutions resumed on 22 February.

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M
The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

On 21 January, the government announced the closure of all schools and colleges in Bangladesh from 21 January to 6 February amid the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases.

The shutdown was extended till 20 February for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.

The following day, the education ministry issued an 11-point directive, including the resumption of online classes for schools and colleges.

Besides, the vaccination of students, aged between 12 and 17 years, against Covid-19 was directed to be continued following the health guidelines in coordination with the zonal offices of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, District Education Offices, Upazila Secondary Education Offices, local administrations and civil surgeons.

Schools may reopen in February last week

After an initial 17-month Covid-induced closure, the students in Bangladesh returned to their classrooms on 12 September last year.

The government initially shut the educational institutions on 17 March, 2020, after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases on 8 March and later the closure was extended several times.

Bangladesh / Top News

Schools / primary schools

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

2h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

15h | Videos
SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

15h | Videos
World leaders in proxy war

World leaders in proxy war

16h | Videos
Speed of animals Vs supercars

Speed of animals Vs supercars

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy