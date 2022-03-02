Primary school students return to campus as Covid closure ends

As physical classes resumed for primary school students after yet another Covid-induced closure, students were excited to return to campus on Wednesday.

All primary-level educational institutions reopened on Tuesday after over a month of closure due to a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases largely due to the Omicron strain.

School staff, particularly teachers, made an extra effort to give the children a warm welcome, also ensuring adherence to all Covid-safety protocols.

In view of the declining Covid cases across Bangladesh, the government on February 18 announced the resumption of in-person classes at primary schools from 1 March.

In-person classes at all secondary, higher secondary and university-level educational institutions resumed on 22 February.

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

On 21 January, the government announced the closure of all schools and colleges in Bangladesh from 21 January to 6 February amid the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases.

The shutdown was extended till 20 February for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.

The following day, the education ministry issued an 11-point directive, including the resumption of online classes for schools and colleges.

Besides, the vaccination of students, aged between 12 and 17 years, against Covid-19 was directed to be continued following the health guidelines in coordination with the zonal offices of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, District Education Offices, Upazila Secondary Education Offices, local administrations and civil surgeons.

After an initial 17-month Covid-induced closure, the students in Bangladesh returned to their classrooms on 12 September last year.

The government initially shut the educational institutions on 17 March, 2020, after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases on 8 March and later the closure was extended several times.