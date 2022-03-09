In-person classes at pre-primary schools to begin 15 March

In-person classes at pre-primary schools will begin from 15 March after almost two-year closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the decision taken today in a meeting of the Primary and Mass Education Ministry, classes will be held two days a week initially.

All schools and educational institutions were shut shown in March of 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic.

Though schools and universities were reopened, the government decided to keep pre-primary schools closed. However, classes were taken online at the pre-primary level.

