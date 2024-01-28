Peace, conflict and human rights masters second batch kicks off at DU

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 09:28 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The orientation for the Professional Masters in Peace, Conflict and Human Rights of the 2nd Batch, Spring 2024 session at the University of Dhaka was held on Saturday (27 January).

The orientation programme took place inside the Teacher's Lounge at the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Dhaka. 

The chief guest for the event was Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Sitesh Chandra Bachar and the special guest was Faculty of Social Sciences Dean Professor Zia Rahman.

In his speech, the chief guest highlighted the importance of this programme for the professionals at home and abroad.

Moreover, the special guest emphasised how University of Dhaka is synonymous to some of the renowned educational institutions across the globe making it a top destination for students. 

He added that despite various limitations, the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies is launching this Master's programme for professionals and thereby addressing the urgency of contemporary times. 

Further addressing the event, Department of Peace and Conflict Studies Chairman Saber Ahmed Chowdhury highlighted the strength of this programme's curriculum for the interested students. 

He added that the most significant aspect of the Professional Masters is that education here is not one dimensional, but rather involves the sharing and discussion of acquired knowledge between students and teachers, facilitating the educational process.

Also present at the event were the coordinator of the Professional Masters programme, Saifuddin Ahmed, along with other teachers from the department.

After written and oral examinations, 40 students got the opportunity in the 2nd batch. The admission process for the 3rd batch will be held in May this year.

