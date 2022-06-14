PBGS, PBEH host education fair

Prime Bank Grammar School (PBGS) hosted an education fair at their campus in capital's Uttara on 14 June.

It was a day-long event that started at 9 am and ended at 3:30 pm.

The school is currently taking admission for their Cambridge Curriculum (Playgroup-A 'level) and offered exciting discounts, such as, siblings discount and more. Recently, the school has started their A-Level programme after receiving permission from the Cambridge authorities.

In addition, a free eye check-up was conducted by the Prime Bank Eye Hospital (PBEH). PBEH offered this service for free and also gifted 500 artificial tears/eye drops to the attendees, including the teachers.

