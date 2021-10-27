Payment of university fees abroad made easy for 2 more semester

The Bangladesh Bank has extended the relaxation of rules to make it easier for students doing online classes in universities abroad to pay their fees for two more months.

In a circular, the central bank said it had observed that Bangladeshi students were still doing online classes from Bangladesh due to travel restrictions imposed by some foreign governments due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to this, it has been decided that Authorised Dealers (ADs) may continue to permit outward remittances for those studying under online teaching arrangements for two more semesters or sessions subject to observance of usual regulatory instructions.

The circular will be effective till March 31, 2022, Bangladesh Bank added.

Earlier on 23 August, 2020, in a circular, the central bank had said, "Foreign educational institutions are admitting students and imparting lessons online now. To facilitate the situation, ADs may affect outward remittances, on account of study abroad, under online teaching arrangements; subject to [their] receiving supporting documents with respect to such online courses and observing the required instructions."

The instruction was effective until March 31, this year.