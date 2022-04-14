PAC Asia organises open seminar on education in Australia

PAC Asia, Bangladesh has arranged a seminar on studying in Australia today to encourage the Bangladeshi students for higher education.

The seminar was held on 14 April at its Panthapath office, reads a press release.

The PAC Asia, Dhaka assured the participants that it will provide all the cooperation from application to admission at Australian universities.

Chief Consultant of PAC Asia, Bangladesh Prodip Roy and Branch Manager of PAC Asia, Dhaka Farhanaz M Rahim spoke at the seminar.

They discussed about Australian Education system , universities ranking , programmes and courses, tuition fees, scholarships, academic Entry requirements , IELTS requirements, part time and full time work facilities, visa application procedure, regional university benefits, spouse and dependent facilities.

Finally, they discussed about the right time to apply for post-study work permit and PR opportunities.

"We, the PAC Asia team believes that education is for everyone, and we have catered solutions to everyone from the vast range of courses provided by top notch universities in Australia," Prodip Roy said.