Over 40M students affected for educational institutions closure in Bangladesh: Unicef

Education

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 07:00 pm

Related News

Over 40M students affected for educational institutions closure in Bangladesh: Unicef

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 07:00 pm
Over 40M students affected for educational institutions closure in Bangladesh: Unicef

The United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef) has observed that over 40 million students in Bangladesh have been affected due to the prolonged closure of educational institutions throughout the pandemic.

Unicef also thinks that the longer children remain out of school, the less likely they are to return as they face increased risks of violence, child labour and child marriage.

"Schools closures and lack of in-person teaching and learning activities have an extremely serious impact not only on children's education but also on their health, protection and psychosocial well-being," said Tomoo Hozumi, Unicef Representative in Bangladesh. 

The Unicef representative said that marginalized children are suffering the heaviest losses which push them further into poverty and inequalities now and in the future. 

"It is crucial that we prioritize a safe reopening of schools and invest in remediation of learning losses for those most affected. Our decisions today will influence these children throughout their entire lives," he added.

Unless mitigation measures are implemented, the World Bank estimates a loss of $10 trillion in earnings over time for this entire generation of students.

Existing evidence shows the cost of addressing learning gaps are lower and more effective when they are tackled earlier, and that investments in education support economic recovery, growth and prosperity.

Under this circumstance, Unicef urged governments around the world to reopen schools for in-person learning as soon as possible, and to provide a comprehensive recovery response for students. 

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government is taking preparation to reopen educational institutions as soon as possible.  

There are 1.5 lakh educational institutions with 5 crore students from primary to higher education in the country. The students mostly remain out of their academic study since March 17 when the educational institutions were closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The government extended the closure multiple times to August 31, but it has been repeatedly saying that the schools and colleges will reopen only after the Covid-19 situation improves.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Unicef / Educational Instituion Re-Opening

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

4h | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

23h | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 