Over 150 US universities to attend EducationUSA Fair 2021

US Embassy Dhaka and EducationUSA Bangladesh will co-host the EducationUSA South Asia Fall Virtual Tour 2021 aimed at providing prospective students, teachers, and college counsellors the opportunity to engage with admissions representatives from over 150 accredited US colleges and universities.

This regional fair is also aimed at students from India, Pakistan, and Nepal, said a press release.

The virtual tour entails two separate university fairs free for all participants.

The graduate virtual fair will be held on 27 August from 6-11 pm focusing on master's and doctoral degree programs.

The undergraduate virtual fair will be held on 3 September from 6-11 pm focusing on associate's and bachelor's degree programs.

The virtual fair will include interactive discussions and one-on-one chat opportunities where students can directly ask US university admissions recruiters, EducationUSA advisors, Standardized Testing organisations, and US Embassy consular officials their questions through booths.

Topics will include details on degree programs, application requirements, financial assistance, standardized testing (e.g., SAT, GRE, GMAT, and etc.), and the student visa application process. Bangladeshi students and teachers are encouraged to visit the EducationUSA Bangladesh booth during both fairs to ask questions and seek guidance on how best to approach admissions representatives.

Last year, Dhaka topped the list of South Asian cities with registered participants, demonstrating that the US remains a top destination for Bangladeshis who want to study abroad.

According to the Institute of International Education's 2020 Open Doors Report, there is a steady flow of Bangladeshi students studying in the US, with a 7.1 percent increase during the 2019–2020 academic year.