Over 13.59 lakh students expected to sit for HSC exams from Thursday

UNB
16 August, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 09:53 pm

HSC exams will be held for three hours from 10 am to 1 pm and 2pm to 5pm

File photo
File photo

This year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations will begin across the country on Thursday with the Bangla first paper.

A total of 13,59,342 students—6,88, 887 boys and 6,70,455 girls--- are expected to appear in this year's HSC examinations, 1,55,935 more than the previous year.

According to the routine, HSC written exams will continue till 25 September.

Practical exams will be held from 26 September to 4 October.

HSC exams will be held for three hours from 10 am to 1 pm and 2pm to 5pm.

The HSC exams will be held at 2,658 exam centres and 9,169 educational institutions.

Among the total students, 11,08,594 students will appear for the exams under the nine general education boards, 98,031 under the Madrasha board and 1,52,717 under the Technical Education board.

Like the previous years, students have to enter their respective examination halls  30 minutes before the examination starts.

HSC / Bangladesh

Comments

