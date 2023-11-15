Over 13,000 Bangladeshis currently studying in the US, an all-time high

Photo: US Embassy

The number of Bangladeshi students studying in the United States is at an all-time high.

At least 13,563 Bangladeshi students chose to study in the United States during the 2022-2023 academic year, according to the 2023 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange.

The current number of Bangladeshi students in the United States represents a 28% increase from the previous academic year (2021-2022) and one of the highest overall increases in the world, reads a statement of the US Embassy.

The number of Bangladeshi undergraduate students increased by more than 50%, with 2,500 students enrolled in undergraduate (bachelor's and associate degrees) studies. Nearly 10,000 Bangladeshi graduate students are studying at US institutions, making Bangladesh seventh in the world for graduate student enrollment in the United States.

During the past decade, Bangladeshi students in the United States have increased by more than 300%, from 3,314 students during the 2011-2012 academic year to 13,563 students during the 2022-2023 academic year, reads the statement.

The US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education jointly release the annual Open Doors Report, which records the number of international students at US universities and international students enrolled in pre-academic Intensive English Programs. The total number of international students in the US surpassed one million and rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels. The 2022-2023 academic year was the fastest growth rate of international students studying in the United States in four decades.

"We are excited to see that more and more Bangladeshi students are choosing the United States for higher education study. From engaging in groundbreaking research to enriching campus life through cultural programs, Bangladeshi students continue to make impressive achievements across US campuses," said US Ambassador Peter Haas.

The US Embassy is celebrating International Education Week 2023 by offering several virtual and in-person information sessions for Bangladeshi students and scholars about the US higher education application process, different types of academic programs, funding/scholarship opportunities, and US government-sponsored academic and professional exchange programs. For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/EdUSABangladesh or e-mail [email protected].