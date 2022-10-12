Opening ceremony of King Sejong Institute Dhaka1 held at AIUB

Education

Opening ceremony of King Sejong Institute Dhaka1 held at AIUB

The Public Diplomacy Team of the Korean Embassy attended the opening ceremony of King Sejong Institute Dhaka1 held at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) on Monday (10 October).

Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, vice chancellor of AIUB, welcomed the team at AIUB and delivered the opening address, said a press release.

Youngmin Seo, head of the Public Diplomacy Wing, conveyed the congratulatory message on the hope that more Bangladeshi students would enjoy a variety of opportunities of Korean scholarships such as Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) as well as pursue a career in Korea through Employment Permission System (EPS) by learning Korean language and culture.

He also delivered the photo version of Jikji which is the oldest existing book printed with metal printing types in the world, and UNESCO's certificate to be registered as the UNESCO Memory of the World to the Institute as a celebrating gift.

Some of the Bangladeshi students shared their experience of learning Korean Language and culture on this occasion.

As a part of the ceremony, AIUB students got the chance to explore Korean traditional costume, food, and game culture, etc.

Representatives from embassy, directors, head of departments, faculty members, key officials, students were also attended the event.

