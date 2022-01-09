Only vaccinated students to attend in-person classes after 15 Jan

Education

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 08:12 pm

Related News

Only vaccinated students to attend in-person classes after 15 Jan

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 08:12 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Only the vaccinated students will be able to attend in-person classes at schools and colleges from next week as per a government decision.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education on Saturday issued a directive asking authorities concerned to ensure vaccination of all students aged 12-18 years by 15 January.

The vaccination campaign for students will end on 15 January and those who will not get vaccinated by this time, will not be able to attend in-person classes, said the directive.

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday said that the government does not want to shut down the educational institutions right now as it will result in more learning losses.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported three more deaths and 1,491 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours as the positivity rate kept surging.

Health officials recorded the current positivity rate at 6.78% after testing 21,980 samples in 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Amid the rising trend of Covid infections, the government has announced a set of restrictions to fight the deadly virus.

Malls, shops, markets have been instructed to shut down within 8 pm and public transports to operate at half passenger capacity to contain the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh / Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

School / in-person classes / Vaccination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

6h | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

8h | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

1h | Videos
Hashmot, the oldest kite maker in the city

Hashmot, the oldest kite maker in the city

2h | Videos
Health staff export: BD looks to get a piece of the pie

Health staff export: BD looks to get a piece of the pie

2h | Videos
Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment