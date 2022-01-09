Only vaccinated students to attend in-person classes after 15 Jan

Only the vaccinated students will be able to attend in-person classes at schools and colleges from next week as per a government decision.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education on Saturday issued a directive asking authorities concerned to ensure vaccination of all students aged 12-18 years by 15 January.

The vaccination campaign for students will end on 15 January and those who will not get vaccinated by this time, will not be able to attend in-person classes, said the directive.

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday said that the government does not want to shut down the educational institutions right now as it will result in more learning losses.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported three more deaths and 1,491 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours as the positivity rate kept surging.

Health officials recorded the current positivity rate at 6.78% after testing 21,980 samples in 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Amid the rising trend of Covid infections, the government has announced a set of restrictions to fight the deadly virus.

Malls, shops, markets have been instructed to shut down within 8 pm and public transports to operate at half passenger capacity to contain the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.