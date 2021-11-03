Only 10.76% students pass DU ‘Ka’ unit admission test

The admission test results of the 'ka' unit for the 2020-21 session under the science faculty of Dhaka University (DU) have been published today.

The result was published 12:30pm today showing a pass rate of 10.76 percent.

Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman formally announced the result at the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual classroom.

A total of 10,165 students passed the examinations among 1,17,957 applicants vying for 1,815 seats.

The exam was held in DU and seven other public universities on 1 October.