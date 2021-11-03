Only 10.76% students pass DU ‘Ka’ unit admission test

Education

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 01:24 pm

Related News

Only 10.76% students pass DU ‘Ka’ unit admission test

The result was published 12:30pm today showing a pass rate of 10.76 percent

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 01:24 pm
Only 10.76% students pass DU ‘Ka’ unit admission test

The admission test results of the 'ka' unit for the 2020-21 session under the science faculty of Dhaka University (DU) have been published today.

The result was published 12:30pm today showing a pass rate of 10.76 percent.

Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman formally announced the result at the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual classroom.

A total of 10,165 students passed the examinations among 1,17,957 applicants vying for 1,815 seats.

The exam was held in DU and seven other public universities on 1 October.

 

Top News

admission result / Dhaka University admission test / ka unit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club