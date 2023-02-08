Obtain training on skills dev, especially on ICT: PM Hasina to students

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked students to acquire special training on skills development in different subjects, especially on ICT, for taking advantage of the immense opportunities in the job market.

"This is the digital era; you have to keep your eyes on this. If you do that, you will get more opportunities in the job market," she said.

The prime minister said this on the occasion of publishing the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exam results at the PMO on Wednesday (8 February).

Sheikh Hasina asked students to take skills development training, particularly on ICT, during their free time – to make them better prepared for the digital age.

"Bachelor's or master's alone won't be enough; you need special knowledge in any subject to expand job opportunities at home and abroad," she said.

She asked students not to waste their time and get training that the government is providing across the country.

Sheikh Hasina asked concerned persons and authorities to put more attention on research.

"Our research work on agriculture is going well; I will ask you to give more attention to other subjects," she said.

She said that without research it would not be possible to attain knowledge of the latest developments.

The premier said that no country can be developed without having a literate nation. "We want a poverty-free Bangladesh. And for that, we urgently need literate people."

In this connection, she said that the government has diversified education.

"We have given special attention to education so that our children can cope with the continuously developing world. We are providing scopes to get higher education in every district. This will ensure employment too," she said.

She said that the government has set up subject-focused universities which are required to keep up with the rest of the world.

She highly praised students for continuing their studies during the coronavirus pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter-sanctions – that have created a restless situation across the globe.

"Within this situation, our children continued their education, sat for exams, and passed the exams – this is no small achievement."

She congratulated those who passed the exams as well as their parents.

"And those who did not manage to pass the exams, I would urge them not to be depressed. Start preparing for the next exam with determination."

Considering the pass rate for female students is higher than their male counterparts, she asked the latter to be more attentive in their studies.

Sheikh Hasina said that children of the country are brilliant, and if they are given the opportunities, they can achieve anything.

Earlier, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni handed over the result summary to the prime minister. After that chairmen of different education boards handed over the results of their respective boards to the premier.

The education minister, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury and Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Suleman Khan also spoke at the programme.