NUBTK launches ‘Sheikh Abu Naser Merit Scholarship and Begum Razia Naser Gold Medal’

Education

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 07:09 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Northern University of Business and Technology Khulna (NUBTK) has launched the "Sheikh Abu Naser Merit Scholarship and Begum Razia Naser Gold Medal" worth Tk3 crore.

An inauguration ceremony was held to mark the journey of the scholarships at the NUBTK auditorium on Wednesday, said a press release.

The university also laid the foundation stone of its permanent campus.

Parliament Member of Khulna-2, Sheikh Salahuddin, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.

Md Moniruzzaman Talukder, the deputy commissioner of Khulna, attended the event as special guest while Prof Dr AYM Abdullah, founding vice-chancellor (VC) of NUBTK, presided over the programme.

"It is an honour and pleasure for me that Northern University of Business and Technology Khulna has started a scholarship programme with my parent's name," Sheikh Salahuddin said.  

"I hope academic activities of NUBTK will accelerate as its permanent campus has been inaugurated," added the MP.

Md Moniruzzaman Talukder thanked the university authority for establishing the scholarship saying, "The current students will lead Bangladesh to build a poverty and hunger-free country."

Prof Dr AYM Abdullah stated that the scholarship will assist poor and meritorious students in their ascension.

"I hope within two years we can build our permanent campus and start our academic activities in there," added the NUBTK VC.

Principals and vice-principals of different local colleges, teachers and guardians attended on the occasion.

Northern University of Business and Technology Khulna had been running its academic activities since 2016 on a temporary campus at Shibari More in Khulna.

The university took initiative to move on its 6-acre permanent campus near Khulna city.

Comments

