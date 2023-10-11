NSU's MCJ programme hosts seminar on gender perspectives in digital journalism

The Media, Communication, and Journalism (MCJ) programme at North South University (NSU) hosted a seminar titled "Uncovering Truth in a Digital Age: Navigating the New Frontier of Journalism – A Gender Perspective" on Wednesday (11 October), said a press release.

Dr Samiksha Koirala, assistant professor in the MCJ program at NSU, inaugurated the seminar with a warm welcome. Dr Harisur Rahman, associate professor, provided an in-depth overview of the MCJ programme, highlighting it's dedication to nurturing the next wave of media professionals capable of meeting the industry's ever-evolving challenges.

Keynote Speaker Shameem Ara Sheuli, country representative for Bangladesh at Internews, delved into her extensive experience and insights, focusing on the pivotal role of gender inclusivity in journalism.

She argued that a gender-inclusive approach could significantly shape the media industry's future, making it more equitable and impactful.

Chair of the session Professor Dr Abdur Rob Khan, Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, underscored the need for a nuanced approach to journalism that considers the diverse experiences and viewpoints of all genders.

Asif Bin Ali, a faculty member in the MCJ programme, concluded the seminar with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all the speakers and attendees for making the event a success.

The MCJ programme at NSU continues to lead the way in journalism education in Bangladesh, equipping its students with the essential knowledge and skills to excel in the rapidly changing media landscape.