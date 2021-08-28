NSU unveils Intra-Ignite event for its business clubs

Education

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 04:44 pm

Related News

NSU unveils Intra-Ignite event for its business clubs

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 04:44 pm
NSU unveils Intra-Ignite event for its business clubs

The Marketing and International Business Club of North South University (NSU, MIBC) has taken the initiative to bring together the five student clubs of North South University School of Business and Economic (NSU, SBE) with Intra-Ignite powered by The Business Standard. 

The event, an intra-NSU club competition, has been arranged exclusively for the members of the student clubs under NSU SBE. The clubs include NSU Finance Club, NSU Human Resources Club, NSU Young Economists' Forum, and NSU Young Entrepreneurs Society. 

Intra-Ignite will provide the participants a platform to test their critical thinking abilities and develop their skills in solving practical business cases. 

The event will be a meaningful opportunity for the participants to engage with co-curricular activities, who will also be offered the chance to compete for lucrative rewards. Moreover, participants will also get to prepare themselves for the competition by attending an insightful competition workshop conducted by renowned figures of the business world, who will share their experiences and knowledge.

The competition will begin 27 August and continue till 24 September. The whole event, including the finals, will be conducted virtually.
 

NSU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

1h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Light weight race car made of jute fibres

Light weight race car made of jute fibres

1h | Videos
Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs

6
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes