NSU unveils Intra-Ignite event for its business clubs

The Marketing and International Business Club of North South University (NSU, MIBC) has taken the initiative to bring together the five student clubs of North South University School of Business and Economic (NSU, SBE) with Intra-Ignite powered by The Business Standard.

The event, an intra-NSU club competition, has been arranged exclusively for the members of the student clubs under NSU SBE. The clubs include NSU Finance Club, NSU Human Resources Club, NSU Young Economists' Forum, and NSU Young Entrepreneurs Society.

Intra-Ignite will provide the participants a platform to test their critical thinking abilities and develop their skills in solving practical business cases.

The event will be a meaningful opportunity for the participants to engage with co-curricular activities, who will also be offered the chance to compete for lucrative rewards. Moreover, participants will also get to prepare themselves for the competition by attending an insightful competition workshop conducted by renowned figures of the business world, who will share their experiences and knowledge.

The competition will begin 27 August and continue till 24 September. The whole event, including the finals, will be conducted virtually.

