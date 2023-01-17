NSU, University of Kolkata sign MOU for research and academic collaboration

North South University (NSU) and the University of Kolkata have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for research and academic collaboration.

The MOU was signed by NSU's Vice-Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam, and the University of Calcutta's Vice-Chancellor Professor Asis Kumar Chattopadhyay, on 13 January, said a press release.

The agreement aims to establish joint research projects, the teaching of academic courses, and other academic collaborations between the two universities.

According to the media release, the MOU is a significant milestone in strengthening the alliance and friendship between Bangladesh and India, NSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Islam observed.

After the MOU signing, Professor Atiqul Islam spoke on the "Growth of South Asian Economy" at the University of Calcutta's seminar hall.