NSU trustees commemorate 17th death anniversary of founding life member A.B.M. Kamal Uddin Khan

Today, the North South University (NSU) Board of Trustees commemorates the 17th death anniversary of its late Founder Life Member, A.B.M. Kamal Uddin Khan.

Late A.B.M. Kamal Uddin Khan was a Founder Life Member of the North South University (NSU) Foundation, later changed to North South Foundation, which established and administered NSU, now run by North South University (NSU) Trust, reads a press release.

A.B.M. Kamal Uddin Khan was integral to the foundation and growth of NSU, having been instrumental in transforming the NSU Foundation to its current iteration, the North South Foundation. Khan's notable achievements extended beyond education, as he also served as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the NSU Foundation and a member of the then Parichalona Porshod of NSU.

In addition to his educational contributions, Late A.B.M. Kamal Uddin Khan was also known as a successful industrialist, a prominent banker, and a noted philanthropist.

On his 17th death anniversary, family members and NSU's Board of Trustees prayed for and solicited divine blessings for A.B.M. Kamal Uddin Khan's departed soul.

