NSU teachers stand in solidarity with students

A group of teachers from North South University stood outside the campus at Bashundhara Residential Area at 11:30am today (30 July) to express solidarity with their students.

About 50 faculty members gathered to express solidarity with the students who have in recent times faced arrest, beatings, raids, and other forms of harassment for protesting the quota system.

"Students' physical safety, mental wellbeing, and safe academic environment must be ensured," reads one of the placards.

Another reads, "We strongly condemn the repression and crackdown against students."

The faculty members from all levels, from professors to lecturers, across all schools and departments of the university voiced their demands and expressed their concerns about the recent crackdown on students protesting the quota system.

Nova Ahmed, professor at ECE department, said, "We are here for the students. They were arrested and injured, and we want them to know that we are there for them."

She added that, "We, too, are their parents. They are relying on us. We want them to know that as teachers, as parents, we support them. It is our responsibility to support them, to let them know that we are here for them in their time of need."

"A lot of what is happening now is mentally straining. There is an atmosphere of anxiety and paranoia being created—at any given time, any student is being caught or picked up or arrested at any time. It doesn't matter whether the curfew is relaxed or not, they can be searched or harassed. No one might even know when and if they are getting picked up", the professor also noted.

Another professor voiced, upon being asked why it is so important for teachers to stand in support of their students now, "The duty of teachers is not only limited to preparing them for jobs, it is also to instill in them the judgment to tell right from wrong. And what the students have demanded is rightful, so to be able to stand up for them is essential."

Sharmee Hossain, Senior Lecturer at Department of English and Modern Languages, added that "We want a safe environment for our students to come back to campus, and if students get picked up from right in front of their campus, it instills a deep fear in them."

Other faculty members unanimously voiced the same sentiment that teachers also play the role of guardians to students, and it is important that they know that we will be with them whenever they require help and guidance.