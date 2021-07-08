NSU Talks Launches Post Budget Symposium: The Implications and Impacts on the Current Economy

NSU Talks, an independent student organization that has been operating within North South University, has recently launched the 'Post Budget Symposium: The Implications and Impacts on the Current Economy', in collaboration with North South University Finance Club, powered by the Business Standard. It is intended to raise awareness of the budget among the nation's youths on the occasion of the release of our 50th National Budget, states a press release.

The event is divided into two parts, a series of webinars and a writing competition.

In the initial segment, there is a webinar in which some speakers from the nation will examine the budget of FY- 2021. The first session will take place on Friday, 9 July starting from 8 pm.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of North South University Dr. M Ismail Hossain will be present at the webinar. The session will also be attended by Dr. Asad Karim Khan, the Chairman of the Department of Economics, Dr. Sakib Bin Amin, the Director of the Accreditation Project Team of North South University , Dr. Gour Gobinda Goswami , the Director of the Office of Student Affairs and Dr. A.K.M Atiqur Rahman who will serve as panelist speakers for the session.

The second and final segment is called 'Call for Papers', where participants will have to write a 500-600 words article on their views on the following Budget segments: -

* The Impact of the Budget on the Healthcare Sector

* The Impact of the Budget on the Educational Sector

* The Budget and the Survival of SMEs in the Current Pandemic

* The Impact of Budget on the food and agriculture sector

* The Review of the Taxes in Accordance with the Current Budget.

The participants can either write the article individually or form a team of two to do so.

The top five participants will receive a "Certificate of Achievements", and the top three articles will be published in a leading daily newspaper of Bangladesh. The winners will be declared on July 25th.