NSU Social Services Clubdistributes winter cloth with ‘Usnata’

North South University Social Services Club on Monday (17 January) organised a winter clothing drive event, "Usnata", where they distributed 1,000 blankets and winter clothing.

The blankets and winter clothes had been donated by the students as well as the authorities of North South University for the underprivileged and blue collared population living in and around the Bashundhara Residential Area.

The preparations for the event began approximately one month prior to the event.

Tokens for fair distribution of the goods were provided earlier on 16 January by the club members.

The humanitarian event commenced in the afternoon at 2:00pm in front of gate no 8 of the North South University campus.

The blankets and winter clothing were distributed to the underprivileged people maintaining the social distancing guideline with caution.

Some of the respected personalities present at the event were the institution's Director of administration Major General Azmal Kabir (Retd), Director of student affairs Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami, and Registrar Dr Ahmed Tazmeen.

They encouraged the club to keep being active and aiding society the way they have been for all these years.

Furthermore, the President of the North South University Social Services Club, Ahamed Tahmid Zaman, mentioned during his speech, "The club has always been there for the people in need. Even in the future, they will put their best foot forward and strive to aid the destitute however possible."

The President of the club also pointed out how this pandemic has caused a standstill in the activities of all the student clubs around the nation and assured that this event will give their members a sense of positivity to keep continuing social services at these hours of need.