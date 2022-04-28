NSU HR Club organises workshop on excelling business competition

North South University's (NSU) HR CLUB organised a workshop titled "Competition 401: Excelling Business Competition" on 20 April at its premises.

The workshop was aimed to enlighten the NSU students about manifold business competitions at home and abroad. A good number of students from NSU have the potential to conquer the prestigious trophy from the eminent business competitions, but they often stay behind because of proper information and guidelines.

In light of this fact, NSU HR CLUB has come up with this stirring workshop for all the competition enthusiasts of NSU to make their route to trophy a bit more facile. NSU HR CLUB brought two of the most prominent alumni of NSU as the respected speakers of the session who left their footprints on many national and international business competitions.

The special guest of the session was Dr. Gour Gobinda Goswami, Director of Student Affairs, North South University. He has acquainted the students with the significance of networking with teachers and alumni of their respected university and widespread their learning outside the perimeter. He has also encouraged the NSU HR CLUB to organize more stimulating events similar to this and assured to provide full assistance from his end.

The other guests of the session were Md Samid Razzak, Assistant Vice President, at a renowned multinational corporation and Rafeed Elahi Chowdhury, the Lead, Content and Product Growth at The Business Standard. Md Samid Razzak has shaded all the essential tricks and tips to crack any business case. His speech has been an effective outline for beginners. He has acknowledged to the participants that business competitions are a perfect place not only to obtain the core skills required to grow and discover opportunities.

Another speaker, Rafeed Elahi Chowdhury has delivered some presentation hacks and shared his own experience in this field. Along with that, he made the session more lively with a fun game with the audience to make the students relate to the raw scenario of teaming up with unfamiliar people and their struggles. The entire session was very interactive and got a huge positive response from the audience.

Business competitions allow students to interact with top-level company leadership. From this insightful session, participants got to understand how business competitions increase problem-solving, communication and team-building skills. This also opens the door to the opportunity to strengthen networks with business leaders.

After a challenging time of the pandemic, this workshop was the second successful event organized by the new executive panel of NSU HR CLUB. According to the president, Alimul Raji, NSU HR CLUB has been trying hard to sharpen the skills of the members of NSU HR CLUB as well as the students of NSU. NSU HR CLUB wants to develop the real life knowledge of human resources among the students of NSU and make a mark in the corporate arena.