NSU HR CLUB launches event on contemporary HR trends

In these challenging times of the Covid-19, NSU HR CLUB has come up with a webinar series named "HR Rethink" powered by The Business Standard, targeting undergraduate and fresh graduate students.

It is going to be an open webinar event consisting of two different sessions. Several corporate elites from Human Resources (HR) backgrounds will be present to share their knowledge, insights, expertise, and experience with the students and viewers, says a press release.

This event will allow students to get acquainted with the concept and significance of Human Resource Management, its prospects in Bangladesh, and its impact upon an organisation belonging to any industry.

The first session's topic will be "Choosing Human Resource Management as a Career" where the experts will put their insights and expertise on the matter of pursuing HRM as one's career.

Moreover, they will enlighten the students about the future prospects of this sector and the challenges along with possible solutions that one might have to tackle in the long run. The session will take place on 14 August at 7:15 pm.

The panelists for the first session will be Prof Dr Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, dean of School of Business and Economics at North South University, Quazi Tafsirul Islam, faculty advisor, NSU HR CLUB, Lecturer, Department of Management, School of Business and Economics of North South University, Kaiser Chowdhury, director of Human Resources of Evercare Hospital, Dhaka, Porni Mazumder, Manager, HR & Admin (Head of HR) of Marks & Spencer BDSO, and Rashed Mosarof, head of Human Resources & Administration of Dabur Bangladesh.

The second session's topic is "The impact of COVID-19 on the Job Market" where speakers will discuss the current scenario of the entire business industry and will share their thoughts on how the Covid-19 pandemic has caused the new normal and the extent of its effect on the fresh graduate in terms of job hunting. It will take place on 21st August 2021 at 7:15 PM.

The panelists for the second session will be Marilin Farzana Ahmed, deputy head of Human Resources of Nagad, Rishad Hossain, head of Talent Acquisition and Employer Branding of BRAC Bank Ltd., and Nur Ibna Saeed, head of Transport of DARAZ BD.

This interactive webinar series will be free and open for all students to aid various matters regarding their transverse from academia to corporate.