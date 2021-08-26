NSU HR CLUB conducts “HR RETHINK”, powered by The Business Standard

NSU HR CLUB has organized their first webinar series named 'HR RETHINK' powered by The Business Standard. They have conducted the entire webinar event in two sessions on Facebook Live to enlighten the students about the real HR world and the current job market during the COVID-19 pandemic. NSU HR CLUB brought some notable corporate elites as panelists who belong to reputed HR backgrounds. The first session of the webinar series took place on 14 August 2021, at 7:15 pm., states a press release.

As the first session's topic was "Choosing Human Resource Management as a career," the panelists of the first session threw light upon various HR factors revolving around the corporate sector. The speakers encouraged the students to have a firm grip on understanding the demands of the modern HR domain. One of the session speakers emphasized gathering knowledge about different areas of business other than the major. Also, they advised the students to keep learning new technologies and skills.

The special guest for the first session of "HR RETHINK" was Prof. Dr. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Dean, School of Business and Economics of North South University. He informed the audiences about the different HR significant courses, which are much enriched, and news about revamping the overall curriculum of NSU in the upcoming days. The other panelists of this session were Quazi Tafsirul Islam, Faculty Advisor of NSU HR CLUB, Lecturer, Department of Management, School of Business and Economics of North South University. Then there was Kaiser Chowdhury, Director of Human Resources of Evercare Hospital Ltd, Dhaka. Another two panelists of the session were Porni Mazumder, Head of HR of Marks & Spencer, BDSO, and Rashed Mosarof, Head of Human Resources and Administration of Dabur Bangladesh.

The second session of this webinar series was as responsive as the first one. It took place on August 21, 2021, at 7:15 pm. In this session, the discussion topic was "The Impact of Covid-19 on the Graduate Job Market." Here, speakers discussed how their respective organizations are doing their operations during the pandemic and illuminate the students about the current demanding skills sought out by recruiters. One of the session speakers mentioned that in recruiting, the aspects that they observe in a candidate the most are their attitude, eagerness, and readiness. He also added that these things usually could not be taught.

The second session's panelists were Marilin Farzana Ahmed, Deputy Head of Human Resources of Nagad, Rishad Hossain, Head of Talent Acquisition and Employer Branding of BRAC Bank Ltd., and Nur Ibna Saeed, Head of Transport of DARAZ Bangladesh.

As the speakers were from prominent multinational and domestic organizations, they informed the students about different opportunities available in their respective organizations, even during this challenging time. Therefore, they warmly welcomed all the fresh graduates to grab these opportunities and utilize their potentiality.

NSU HR CLUB had collaborated with many co-curricular student clubs from universities throughout the country to promote this webinar event. The club partners were; Jagannath University Career Club, Communication Club of Jahangirnagar IBA, BUP Human Resource and Leadership Club, Dhaka University Marketing Club, Dhaka University Entrepreneurship and Development Club, BRAC University Business Club (BRAC BIZBEE), ULAB Business Club, UIU Entrepreneurship Development Forum, ULAB CampBuzz, Army IBA Business & Leadership Club, and IUT Career & Business Society.