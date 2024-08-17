NSU hosts memorial event honouring martyrs of July Revolution 2024

North South University (NSU) held an event today to pay tribute to the brave martyrs and those injured during the July Revolution of 2024. The occasion was marked by meaningful activities reflecting the university's commitment to remembering this crucial historical moment.

The event, which drew a large crowd, included a heartfelt mourning meeting where participants gathered to express their collective grief and respect for those who sacrificed their lives.

Teachers, students, officials, and university employees took part in the mourning procession from NSU Shaheed Minar. The program began with a recitation from the Holy Quran and a special prayer for the martyrs, followed by the national anthem and a minute of silence.

NSU Treasurer and Pro Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Professor Abdur Rob Khan also spoke. He said, "Through the quota reform, the students of Bangladesh have transformed the nation's political landscape with a movement that started as non-political. Since the beginning of the movement, our students have stood up against injustice with the utmost ability, so we congratulate the NSU students for making a significant contribution to this victory of the fall of the autocratic government. At the same time, we hold all the revolution's martyrs in our memory with utmost respect."

Reminiscing about the movement, university student Mehnaz Ashrafi recalled the movement, "We were supposed to gather at NSU Gate 8 on the morning of August 5. But as many police officers were present there, we decided to gather around 300 people at Gate No. 1. Suddenly, the police started lathi-charge and threw tear gas at us. At that time, 30-40 of our classmates were injured. Later, they were sent to Evercare Hospital with first aid. I pray for the forgiveness of the souls of those for whose sacrifice we have been able to free the country from autocracy."

Another NSU student, Mizanur Rahman, said, "Our NSU staff Abir Bhai was killed in the Narda area on August 19. I pray for eternal peace of his soul and all the martyrs killed in the movement."

After reminiscing, the students remembered their lost friends through songs and poems, including Aguner Poroshmoni and Mongol Barota. The event ended with a lighting ceremony.

The program was moderated by Ms. Musharrat Hossain, Faculty Advisor of North South University Shangskritik Shangathan (NSUSS).