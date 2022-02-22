NSU hosts discussion on Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day

North South University (NSU) has recently organised a virtual discussion session on "Martyrs Day & International Mother Language Day 2022".

The programme was arranged Tuesday (22 February) to highlight the significance of the great language movement and to perpetuate the memory of the language movement of 1952 to the new generation, reads a press release.

NSU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Ismail Hossain delivered the introductory speech at the beginning of the session.

Ekushey Padak and Bangla Academy Literary Award-winning renowned poet Asad Chowdhury was present as the Chief Guest.

In his speech, he said, "Today we need truly educated people to build the country. There are many educational institutions in the country but the quality of education in these educational institutions is very poor. I pay my deep respect to those who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of Bengali language."

NSU Board of Trustees Chairman Azim Uddin Ahmed said, "I pay my deep respect to those who have sacrificed their lives on the language movement, the freedom movement, the democratic movement and the great liberation war. I pay my deepest respects to one of the pioneers of the language movement, the greatest Bengali of all time, Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders."

NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Atiqul Islam said, "The movement of 1952 later served as the backbone of all movements and encouraged us to fight for getting an independent country. That is why we have to remember the contribution of language martyrs with everlasting gratitude. Communal harmony and secularism are very important for the development of a country. The better the culture of a country, the more developed it is."

Among others, NSU Treasurer Prof ABM Rashedul Hassan, School of Humanities and Social Sciences Dean Prof Dr Abdur Rob Khan, School of Health and Life Sciences Dean Prof Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza, School of Business and Economics Dean Prof Dr Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, School of Engineering and Physical Sciences Dean Prof Dr Javed Bari, NSU, Office of Student Affairs Director Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami alongside directors of various departments, department heads, senior officials, teachers and students were also present at the programme.