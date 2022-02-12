NSU holds book discussion on ‘WAR’ by Andrew Clapham

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

North South University (NSU) held a book discussion on "War" by Andrew Clapham on 10 February.  

The Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) and the Department of Law of NSU jointly organised the discussion, said press release.

The author of the book, Professor Andrew Clapham, from International Law at the Graduate Institute Geneva, discussed his book at the programme.

Other discussants were Dr Norman Kenneth Swazo, professor of the History and Philosophy Department, and Dr Ishrat Zakia Sultana, Assistant Professor of PSS at NSU.

Professor Dr Md Rizwanul Islam, chairman of the Law Department, moderated the programme.

The session was concluded by Assistant Professor Dr Abdul Wohab, coordinator of CPS.

According to the media release, the book examines how notions about war continue to influence our concepts of rights and obligations in national and international law.

The book also considers the role of international law in limiting forbidden and legitimate actions in times of war or armed conflict.

The book includes an overall account of the evolution of the contemporary laws of war. It concludes that claiming to be in a war or an armed conflict does not grant anyone a license to kill people, destroy things, and acquire other people's property or territory.

