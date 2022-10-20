NSU celebrates global university ranking result

North South University celebrated becoming top ranked university in Bangladesh on its campus in Dhaka on Thursday.

The daylong celebration featured a rally, human flag formation, releasing balloons, discussion session, cake cutting ceremony, cultural events and band show, read a press release.

The students and alumni actively participated at the events.

In the latest World University Rankings 2023 published by Times Higher Education, North South University (NSU) ranked top among all universities in Bangladesh.

In this list, North South University is ranked between 601-800 among all universities in the world.

This is a historic moment for higher education in Bangladesh as for the first time in the country's 50-year history, a total of five Bangladeshi universities have made it to the Times Higher Education Ranking, with NSU being the only private university.

NSU believed that this achievement was possible due to the visionary leadership of the prime minister in the field of education.

Prof Dr M Ismail Hossain, pro-vice-chancellor, Dr Ahmed Tazmeen, registrar, Prof Dr Helal Ahammad, dean, School of Business and Economics, Prof Dr Abdur Rob Khan, dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof Dr Javed Bari, dean, School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, and Prof Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza, dean, School of Health and Life Sciences were present.

Professor Atiqul Islam, vice-chancellor of North South University, chaired the event.

Prof Dr M Ismail Hossain, pro-vice-chancellor, NSU delivered the welcome speech at the beginning of the program.

He said: "NSU becomes number one university in the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023. It's a great achievement for NSU and for our country as a whole, because this is the first time in the history of five universities of our country have been ranked by this prestigious ranking."

He thanked all the stakeholders of NSU for their contribution in achieving this honour for NSU.

He also thanked the other four universities of Bangladesh for achieving this milestone.

Vice-Chancellor of North South University Professor Atiqul Islam said: "NSU has been ranked as number 1 university in Bangladesh in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023. It has been possible mostly for the researchers, faculties, staff and our brilliant students."

He added: "We could rank even in higher in global ranking if we could have PhD students in our university. Researchers bring foreign income for us. Prestige of a degree of a university depends on the number quality research of that university. The more research publication a university has, the more prestigious the degree of that university. We need to have more researchers, more PhD faculties and more foreign faculties, staff and students."

During this time, he urged to the government to allow NSU to enrol PhD students.

Among others, faculties, directors of various departments, department heads, senior officials and a large number of students were present at the program.

Besides, a cultural program was arranged and The Band Team "ARTCELL" performed during the program.