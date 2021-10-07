NSU Athletics Club launches ‘Bangabandhu Battle of Skills 2021’

Education

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 04:26 pm

Related News

NSU Athletics Club launches ‘Bangabandhu Battle of Skills 2021’

“Bangabandhu Battle of Skills 2021” is the first online sports competition in the country that has been organised to support the sports skills of school, college, and university students from all over Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 04:26 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

North South University Athletics Club is organising "Bangabandhu Battle of Skills 2021" on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The competition is being presented by Bashundhara Kings, said a press release.

Registration for the online sports competition started on 3 October.

"Bangabandhu Battle of Skills 2021" is the first online sports competition in the country that has been organised to support the sports skills of school, college, and university students from all over Bangladesh, the press release added.

The age limit of the contestants should be from 12 to 30.

Categories for participating in the competition include football, cricket, cycle stunts, basketball, table tennis, Rubik's cube, billiard/pool/carrom trick shots, gymnastics, and martial arts.

Contestants will showcase their skills via video and the winners will be announced after a judging process.

More can be learned about "Bangabandhu Battle of Skills 2021", at - www.bbs.nsuac.org.

 

Bangladesh

North South University (NSU) / North South University Athletics Club / Bangabandhu Battle of Skills 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

7h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

7h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 