NSU Athletics Club launches ‘Bangabandhu Battle of Skills 2021’

North South University Athletics Club is organising "Bangabandhu Battle of Skills 2021" on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The competition is being presented by Bashundhara Kings, said a press release.

Registration for the online sports competition started on 3 October.

"Bangabandhu Battle of Skills 2021" is the first online sports competition in the country that has been organised to support the sports skills of school, college, and university students from all over Bangladesh, the press release added.

The age limit of the contestants should be from 12 to 30.

Categories for participating in the competition include football, cricket, cycle stunts, basketball, table tennis, Rubik's cube, billiard/pool/carrom trick shots, gymnastics, and martial arts.

Contestants will showcase their skills via video and the winners will be announced after a judging process.

More can be learned about "Bangabandhu Battle of Skills 2021", at - www.bbs.nsuac.org.