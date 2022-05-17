NSU asked to sell 10 luxurious cars and return money to uni fund

Education

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 10:49 pm

Related News

NSU asked to sell 10 luxurious cars and return money to uni fund

The ministry, under section 46(6) of the Private University act-2010, asked NSU to sell the 10 luxurious cars in an open tender and return the money, which will be obtained from the sale, to the university’s general fund

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 10:49 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The Secondary and Higher Education Division (SHED) under the Education Ministry has asked North South University (NSU) to sell its 10 luxurious cars, which includes nine "Range Rover 2019" model Land Rover cars and a "Mercedes-benz 2019" model car, saying the purchase was "not related to the university's education and research development".

The ministry, under section 46(6) of the Private University act-2010, asked NSU to sell the 10 luxurious cars in an open tender and return the money, which will be obtained from the sale, to the university's general fund.

The Ministry issued a notice signed by Dr Md Forhad Hossain, DSHE deputy secretary Tuesday (17 May).

According to the notice, the cars were purchased within the period of January 2019 to January 20200 and are "not related to the University's education and research development."

According to the Private university act 2010 section 44(1), Each Private University will have a general fund and according to section 44(7), the fund should be used for only the university's necessary expenditure.

Bangladesh / Top News

NSU / North South University (NSU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

11h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

11h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The first mosque in India was built Prophet Mohammad time

The first mosque in India was built Prophet Mohammad time

3h | Videos
After six decades ,the Archies is back

After six decades ,the Archies is back

3h | Videos
Exporters in discomfort, expatriates preferring Hundi

Exporters in discomfort, expatriates preferring Hundi

3h | Videos
Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists