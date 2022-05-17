NSU asked to sell 10 luxurious cars and return money to uni fund

The Secondary and Higher Education Division (SHED) under the Education Ministry has asked North South University (NSU) to sell its 10 luxurious cars, which includes nine "Range Rover 2019" model Land Rover cars and a "Mercedes-benz 2019" model car, saying the purchase was "not related to the university's education and research development".

The ministry, under section 46(6) of the Private University act-2010, asked NSU to sell the 10 luxurious cars in an open tender and return the money, which will be obtained from the sale, to the university's general fund.

The Ministry issued a notice signed by Dr Md Forhad Hossain, DSHE deputy secretary Tuesday (17 May).

According to the notice, the cars were purchased within the period of January 2019 to January 20200 and are "not related to the University's education and research development."

According to the Private university act 2010 section 44(1), Each Private University will have a general fund and according to section 44(7), the fund should be used for only the university's necessary expenditure.