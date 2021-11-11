Norwegian ambassador visits AIUB campus

The Ambassador of Norway to Bangladesh, Espen Rikter-Svendsen, has paid a visit to the American International University - Bangladesh (AIUB) campus on Monday (8 November).

The Vice Chancellor of AIUB Dr Carmen Z Lamagna welcomed the ambassador and gave him a tour of the campus, said a press release.

The ambassador and the vice-chancellor exchanged views on prospective collaborations between AIUB and Norwegian universities to facilitate students with their careers.

Svendsen highlighted various aspects of Norwegian universities that might be beneficial and attractive to AIUB students for their higher studies and career opportunities abroad.

Prof Dr Siddique Hossain, dean of Faculty of Engineering, Prof Dr Tazul Islam, dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof Dr Abdur Rahman, associate dean of Faculty of Engineering, Prof Dr ABM Rahmatullah, associate-dean (in-charge) of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Manzur H Khan, director of Office of Student Affairs, Dr Dip Nandi, director of Faculty of Science and IT were also present on the occasion.